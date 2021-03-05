The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on rocks near the shoreline at the bottom of a cliff near Point Fermin in San Pedro were determined by the coroner to be accidental.
They were identified as 23-year-old Brandon Escobar of San Pedro and 21-year-old Rayana Valdez of Covina, according to coroner’s officials, who listed as the causes of death “multiple traumatic injuries.”
The bodies were discovered about 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 1. It was not known how long they had been there.
Los Angeles police have said there were no signs of foul play. The reason the deaths were ruled accidental was not available Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.