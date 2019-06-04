A mother tried to keep up with her children around a courtyard, morning walkers repeated their laps, and shoppers hopped into their preferred stores – all showing no signs of the chaos that took place the day before.
Stores in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance opened at their usual time on Tuesday, 10 a.m., while music blared through the speakers.
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, a loud bang led to mayhem and a lockdown: A shooting had left a man wounded with the suspect getting away amidst the panic.
The mall was shut down for the remainder of the day, with authorities lifting a lockdown at 9:30 p.m., Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris said, a half-hour after stores would have closed.
Tuesday morning, some shoppers were unaware of what happened the day before.
Chunny Pam, 28, of Culver City did know but had no problem returning.
An allocator with Uniglow, Pam works across the street and followed news of the shooting. She was at the mall Tuesday to check on workers at the Uniglow store.
She had heard about shootings in other malls but was a little surprised to hear one occurred at the Del Amo Fashion Center.
“It didn’t really bother me, I haven’t been looking over my shoulder,” Pam said Tuesday morning. “I feel good in here right now. It feels like a typical Tuesday morning.”
Tess Esguerra, 61, of Carson said she had brief reservations before making her way to the shopping center.
“I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ this is in our own community,” she said upon hearing the news. “I had maybe a slight hesitation, but this area is still safe. I still want to live around here.”
Rosana Covos, 37, of Gardena, arrived at the mall Tuesday for lunch. A frequent shopper at the Del Amo Fashion Center, Covos said she was undeterred because Monday’s shooting did not sound like a terrorist or mass-casualty incident.
She kept up on updates through a neighborhood application on her cell phone.
“It sounded like it was just between a couple people,” she said. “I’m sure (police) will catch up with (the suspect).”
Representatives of the mall, owned by Simon Property Group, declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.
Monday afternoon’s shooting brought out officers from multiple South Bay agencies and SWAT teams, who “performed a thorough, methodical search,” and they also led those inside and outside the mall to safety, Sgt. Harris said.
The victim was hospitalized and was recovering on Tuesday, Harris said, adding that he was expected to survive.
The suspect was described as a 20- to 25-year-old Latino man with a shaved head who was wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts at the time of the shooting, Harris said.
Detectives worked overnight and were reviewing mall-surveillance video and poring over other evidence, collected at the scene.
The mall includes more than 200 stores and an outdoor village area and is the fifth largest shopping center in the country.
