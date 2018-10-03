Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators released photos this week in an attempt to get the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman seen at a Rancho Palos Verdes mortuary where jewelry was stolen.
Lomita Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman seen on surveillance video casing display cases inside a mausoleum before a burglary took place at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes, sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. (Courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
The burglary at Green Hills Mortuary occurred sometime from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, authorities said.
Two glass display cases inside a mausoleum were opened and the jewelry stolen, authorities said. The two people in the surveillance photos were seen looking at the display cases.
The items stolen were personal mementos, including a wedding ring, that were not of high monetary value, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Moffett said.
Anyone with information on the two in the photos was asked to contact Detective Rick McKaig at 310-891-3217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.