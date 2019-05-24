Scott Caudill, who was in the 1992 Disney movie Newsies, talks to the drama students at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Caudill, who attended Dodson, stopped by the school to talk to the students and see them perform a scene from their upcoming musical performance of Newsies. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze/SCNG)