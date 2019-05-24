Former Dodson Middle School student Scott Caudill — who during his eighth grade year performed in the musical film “Newsies” that came out in 1992 — visited the drama class at his Rancho Palos Verdes alma mater Tuesday, May 21.
Caudill was one of six child dancers in the Disney film that starred Christian Bale and Robert Duvall.
The Dodson drama department is presenting “Newsies” over the weekend. The show opens Friday, May 24, and runs through Sunday, May 26.
The students performed a scene for Caudill who then shared some of his experiences in making the film while he was still a Dodson student. That was followed by a question-answer period with the actor and the students.
Tickets for the student show can be purchased at www.dodsondrama.org/.
