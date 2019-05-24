Scott Caudill

Scott Caudill, who was in the 1992 Disney movie Newsies, talks to the drama students at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Caudill, who attended Dodson, stopped by the school to talk to the students and see them perform a scene from their upcoming musical performance of Newsies. (Photo by Scott Varley, Daily Breeze/SCNG)

 Scott Varley

Former Dodson Middle School student Scott Caudill — who during his eighth grade year performed in the musical film “Newsies” that came out in 1992 — visited the drama class at his Rancho Palos Verdes alma mater Tuesday, May 21.

Caudill was one of six child dancers in the Disney film that starred Christian Bale and Robert Duvall.

The Dodson drama department is presenting “Newsies” over the weekend. The show opens Friday, May 24, and runs through Sunday, May 26.

The students performed a scene for Caudill who then shared some of his experiences in making the film while he was still a Dodson student. That was followed by a question-answer period with the actor and the students.

Tickets for the student show can be purchased at www.dodsondrama.org/.

