Q: What is herd immunity and haven't we stayed inside long enough to battle the novel coronavirus?
A: There is a lot of talk about people wanting to stop isolating and go out and take their chances with the coronavirus, theoretically eventually developing herd immunity.
Herd immunity refers to indirect protection from an infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of the population has become immune to it. People become immune to a disease in one of two ways: through vaccination or by already contracting the infection.
People in the U.S., for example, are are at a very low risk for contracting measles. That's because the majority of people have either had it as a child or have received the measles vaccines.
Unfortunately, we do not have a vaccine for COVID-19 nor do we have tests that can reliably test for antibodies.
I know one antibody test has become commercially available, but I have no idea what the accuracy is or whether we even know if you are really immune just because you have antibodies.
Immunity and antibody testing is being studied, but COVID-19 hasn’t been around long enough to be able to develop conclusive study results.
So the dilemma with trying to create herd immunity is do you try to develop it faster (perhaps prematurely in this case?) or save more lives with continuing to shelter in place and socially distance?
I am in favor of continuing to social distance to save lives until we have more information about this virus and ways to stop it. With the director of the CDC hinting at a second coronavirus outbreak this winter concurrently with the flu season, it's even more important we remain "safer at home."
We still don’t know if the novel coronavirus mutates or at what rate.
What is known is that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that can spread from person-to-person or from surface (for how long?) to person.
And that our health care workers still don’t have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect themselves. Why overwhelm the system and the healthcare providers even more by lifting the stay-at-home orders prematurely? (Why don’t the healthcare providers have enough PPE? How difficult could it be to produce masks, eye shields, gowns, gloves and respirators?)
Scientists around the world are doing studies on potential medications, the ideal form of ventilation and developing vaccinations. Some doctors say a vaccine is 6 to 12 months away, but there is a preliminary vaccine trial underway as well as legislation going on about allowing the FDA to recruit volunteers infected with COVID-19 for testing vaccines.
Common symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, but you may often have a loss of sense of smell. Other symptoms include sore throat, nasal discharge, body aches, fatigue, and/or diarrhea.
You may be asymptomatic and feel fine for several days before you get symptoms, only get a mild upper respiratory infection, or be completely asymptomatic yet still be contagious. Check your temperature twice a day.
That is why social distancing (at least 6’ from people who do not live in your household, indoors or outdoors), and washing hands often (lather for 20 seconds and don’t forget fingertips and under nails, or use hand sanitizer/ minimum 60% alcohol) is important.
Do not touch your face with unwashed hands.
Masks reduce your risk of spreading or contracting COVID but this is not 100%, and masks must be worn in conjunction with social distancing and frequent hand hygiene.
Disinfect all high touch surfaces in your home including phones, countertops, tables, doorknobs, light switches, toilets, keyboards, tablets. Use EPA registered disinfectant.
Stay at home unless you are an essential worker. When you shelter in place, who are you living with? Are they going out? Taking recommended precautions? Even teenagers with their friends? What about family or friends who live in a different household who need to visit? How important is it?
If you have been exposed to COVID, self-quarantine for 14 days—meaning you cannot be around other people.
Most people with COVID have mild disease and can recover at home with rest, hydration, isolation and symptomatic relief.
Fortunately, telemedicine services are more available options during this pandemic and you can consult with doctors on-line. You might have to go in and see a doctor if you have shortness of breath or other severe symptoms such as chest pain, confusion or bluish lips.
Be sure to notify medical facilities that you might be a COVID patient. Caregivers of COVID patients should wear masks and gloves when in the room and limit time spent in the same room. Do not use the same plates, cups, utensils, towels or sheets. Use a separate bathroom if possible. Clean and disinfect your own room and bathroom.
When can you go out after you've had the virus? Today’s CDC guidelines: if testing is not available, wait until all your symptoms have improved and you haven’t had a fever for 3 days along with it having been at least a week since your onset of first symptoms.
If testing is available, when your symptoms are better, you have no fever, and two COVID tests are negative 24 hours apart. Discuss this with your doctor before declaring yourself “recovered."
How about your mental health during all this confinement?
It’s good to keep in touch with friends and family on videochat. There are many on-line courses, meetings, and activities.
I’ve even done salsa dancing. Keep your mind stimulated, get some exercise, and eat a healthy diet. Avoid drinking too much or developing self-destructive bad habits to pass the time. Stay well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.