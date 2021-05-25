It’s beginning to look almost normal out there.
Kites dance in the wind over San Pedro’s Korean Friendship Bell.
Fishermen take in the salty sea air as they dangle their lines off the Cabrillo Beach Pier. And feather dusters are pressed into service at a couple of historic visitor spots preparing to relaunch tours after a year of going dark.
As coronavirus cases continue to drop and stabilize, recreational spots around the Harbor Area have begun reopening following what has been a more than yearlong shutdown.
The popular Korean Friendship Bell and surrounding Angels Gate Park, on a hillside overlooking the ocean in San Pedro — along with the popular Cabrillo Beach fishing pier — reopened May 5, welcoming folks who had missed visiting the scenic, open-air spots since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
While city recreation facilities remain on hold, awaiting June 15, when the state has said a full reopening will tentatively occur, there are plans now underway at several of the Harbor Area’s more popular sites for visitors.
The Point Fermin Lighthouse opened its outdoor grounds for the first time on Tuesday, May 18, and will continue to have the area open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Point Fermin Park, which surrounds the lighthouse and its grounds, has remained open to the public for most of the pandemic period.
On June 1, reservations for limited lighthouse tours will be open again for the first time since the pandemic, said Kristen Heather, historic site curator. Tours will be limited to single families until all indoor restrictions are lifted, she said. Reservations are available by calling 310-241-0684.
The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium expects to reopen in mid-June but, in the meantime, is offering virtual classes and some in-person classes on the beach.
The popular Banning Mansion Museum in Wilmington has offered virtual tours but has not yet announced the return of in-person events.
Its last in-person event, a lecture on wet plate photography, was on Jan. 11, 2020 — just two months before the pandemic hit and caused widespread lockdowns.
The Muller House Museum, 1542 S. Beacon St., in San Pedro, plans to launch its first Sunday tours in June since closing for the pandemic. The tours, which are free and typically are small, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. June 6 and 13.
Volunteers with the San Pedro Bay Historical Society, which runs the facility, have been holding Zoom events throughout the lockdown and also have given the house a fresh coat of beige-and-white exterior paint.
Now the work is focused on cleaning the inside of the two-story home, which is one of San Pedro’s oldest.
“We’ve been trying to keep it up and the next (big) project will be landscaping,” said Mona Dallas Reddick of the Historical Society.
The last landscaping was done by a film crew, she said.
“It’s a big piece of property,” she said.
The Point Fermin Lighthouse crew also has been busy during the downtime, taking a closet that was used for storage and turning it into a bathroom — or as the lighthouse calls it, in the antiquated parlance that befits it, a water closet. Many of the smaller artifacts were put away for the year and those are now being brought back out, Heather said.
Most of the lighthouse’s public events are held in the spring and so were missed for a second year in a row, but volunteers, depending on virus numbers staying low, will be busy come fall with the traditional Halloween and wine tasting events.
And before that, plans for the return of the community Fourth of July fireworks show off Cabrillo Beach are being discussed. Crowd restrictions may be part of that planning, however.
The historic lighthouse, meanwhile, is still awaiting city clearance on bringing back the volunteers who conduct tours and do much of the work there, Heather said.
“They’re raring to come back,” she added.
