Pumpkins dotting the scenic landscape of the South Coast Botanic Garden indicated the return of the Great Pumpkin Hunt Friday, Sept. 13.
The annual event invites visitors of the garden to embark on a scavenger hunt across 87-acres of floral scenery. After being given a map with vague instructions of clues to seek out, attendees are free to to wander the garden's many collections in search of five pumpkins that provide clues to a pumpkin adventure zone among the sprawling foliage where kids are free to play and take photos.
The attraction, which will appear through November 30, is free to members and with paid general admission.
For more information: southcoastbotanicgarden.org or (310) 544-1948.
