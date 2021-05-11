A 4-mile stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, in Torrance, will have its far-right lanes in both directions closed during the day for repaving work that will last until the end of the week.
The northbound and southbound No. 4 lanes from Lomita to Artesia boulevards will close from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, May 14.
Torrance officials said motorists should avoid that stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard because of potential traffic congestion.
Hawthorne Boulevard is Torrance’s busiest commuter and commercial thoroughfare.
