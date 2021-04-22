Clear your closets, garage or gardener's shed and help the environment by safely disposing of unwanted items at the Peninsula’s annual Household Hazardous Waste and Computer/Electronics Roundup.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rancho Palos Verdes Civic Center. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. Open to all LA County residents.
The facility accepts paint, pesticides, automotive lubricants, herbicides, used motor oil and filters, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, expired medicine, used sharps, TVs, printers, monitors and other electronics.
For a full list of acceptable items, call 1-888-CLEANLA, or check online at CleanLA.com or lacsd.org.
Those who cannot join this roundup can take advantage of the the Gaffey SAFE center located at 1400 N. Gaffey (across the street from the DMV), in San Pedro, every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.