A helicopter made a precautionary landing in Rancho Palos Verdes on a grass field Wednesday afternoon, June 10, with no one suffering an injury, authorities said.
The Robinson R44 landed in front of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center along Palos Verdes Drive West, city officials said.
Los Angeles County firefighters had received a call of the emergency landing about 2:20 p.m., spokesman Franklin Lopez said.
It wasn’t known how many people were inside the four-seat helicopter.
It also wasn’t immediately known what caused the pilot to make the precautionary landing, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
City officials said the helicopter belonged to a private company and was unrelated to a Southern California Edison helicopter’s inspection of power lines.
By 4 p.m., the helicopter had departed the area after an inspection by a mechanic, city officials said.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking and data platform, showed the helicopter left Long Beach Airport and traveled along the coast before making the precautionary landing and returned to Long Beach after the inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.