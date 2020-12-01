The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office certified the results of the Nov. 3 elections on Monday evening. Here's how the three city council races on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and the school board race fared:
Palos Verdes Estates City Council
Jim Roos and Dawn Murdock were elected to the two Palos Verdes Estates City Council seats. Roos finished with 28% of the vote and Dawn Murdock had nearly 27%.
Roos is a technology executive and planning commissioner with the city. Murdock is a management consultant and a member of PVE Pension Ad Hoc Committee.
The remaining three candidates were incumbent Sanford Davidson with 19%, Gayne Brenneman with nearly 15% and Bill Sewell with just over 11%.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the city’s Dec. 8 City Council meeting.
Rolling Hills Estates City Council
Debby Stegura will join incumbents Frank Zerunyan and Velveth Schmitz on the Rolling Hills Estates City Council to fill three council seats.
Stegura finished with 19% of the vote. Zerunyan edged out Schmitz for second place with 18.7%, while Schmitz finished with 18.3%.
The remaining candidates — Bridget Carman, Bruce Steckel, Timothy Buresh and Jeff Romanelli — all showed percentages between 10-12%.
Stegura is a retired lawyer and a former trustee on the Palos Verdes Library Board. Schmitz has a background in finance and is board chair for the Roessler Chadwick Foundation. Zerunyan, who has served on Rolling Hills Estates City Council for 17 years, is a USC professor of public policy
A swearing-in ceremony will take place at the city’s Dec. 8 City Council meeting.
Rolling Hills City Council
Incumbents Bea Dieringer and Jeff Pieper are returning to the City of Rolling Hills City Council following a close contest with challenger Arun Bhumitra.
Dieringer finished with nearly 36% of the vote and Pieper had over 33%. Bhumitra had 31% of the vote.
Dieringer is a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and the first vice president of the League of California Cities Women’s Caucus. Pieper is the owner of a marketing communications firm and chairman of the City View Committee.
Their swearing-in ceremony takes place at the city’s Dec. 14 City Council meeting.
Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
Linda D. Reid and Jeff Frankel will be filling two seats on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District board.
Reid had just over 37% of the vote, while Frankel had just under 22%.
Aura Imbarus, with just over 21%, and Joseph E. Dileva, who had 19.99%, were not far behind.
The new board members will be sworn-in at its Dec. 16 meeting.
