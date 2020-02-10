It may be winter, but that doesn’t mean much in Southern California.
The sun was out, the breeze was cool and the tide was incredibly low down at the Abalone Cove beach in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8, where residents explored tide pools and the beach with ease.
Discovery Leaders with Waterfront Education and King Harbor Boating Association led attendees through scientific observations of the pools and gave them a better understanding of the rocky inter-tidal ecosystem and the predator-prey relationships that exist there.
During the low tide, the Tidal Splash explorers came face-to-face with some of the smaller sea life, such as crabs, sea urchins and sea anemones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.