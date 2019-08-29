It's arrival day for the ships that will be available to tour for Fleet Week in San Pedro on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The USS Tulsa (LCS-16) was first to arrive Tuesday morning. The unique looking ship is 2,307 metric tons light, 3,104 metric tons full, and 797 metric tons deadweight. Fleet Week will host tours August 30 - September 2, allowing guests a chance to celebrate the nation's sea services. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)