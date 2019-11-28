The City of Rolling Hills Estates will hold its annual Palos Verdes Peninsula Holiday Parade of Lights, Saturday, December 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the Peninsula Shopping Center.
The pageantry will include illuminated floats and participants from the community including businesses, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams and equestrians.
Spectators are encouraged to assemble along Silver Spur Road, Deep Valley Drive and Norris Center Drive adjacent to 67 Peninsula Center.
Motivational speaker and former Paralympic athlete Allison Compton will be this year’s Grand Marshal.
Compton, a Manhattan Beach resident, enjoys sports and became accomplished in volleyball despite having a prosthetic leg.
She trained with the U.S. Men’s Paralympic Volleyball team and made the official roster for the 2000 Sydney games. With the help of USA Volleyball and the U.S. Olympic Committee, Compton founded a Women’s Sitting Volleyball team that went on to win a bronze medal in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens.
Now retired from volleyball, Compton served on the Athlete Advisory Council for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic events.
Compton continues to encourage other adaptive athletes through her organization, Team Freeda, that promotes inclusion in sports such as the Manhattan Beach Tour de Pier cycling event.
