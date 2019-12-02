Cooler days inspire hotter beverages. And loyal supporters inspired an afternoon of thanks.
The South Coast Botanic Garden hosted a Hot Toddies and Carolers event Sunday afternoon Dec.1, for its sustainer-level members.
The event allowed members to enjoy the garden with food and beverages and listen to carolers from South Torrance and Bishop Montgomery high schools.
