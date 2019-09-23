A person firefighters were attempting to rescue from a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday was found dead.
A sheriff’s deputy called firefighters asking for help to rescue the person at 5:28 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores said. The person was near 31550 Palos Verdes Drive West, she said. The location is near Point Vicente.
Firefighters responded but determined the person had died.
The name of the person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The victim’s age or gender were not released.
The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, Flores said.
