Ken Rukavina, a veteran civil engineer, was named director of community development for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, it was announced last week.
Rukavina, who resides in San Pedro, was the director of community development and public works for neighboring Palos Verdes Estates since 2016, before replacing Ara Mihranian, who was named RPV city manager in February.
Rukavina's first day will be July 13, and he will earn an annual salary of $173,000, according to a press release.
“I am a local resident and look forward to working on projects in my own backyard that will continue to enhance the character of RPV,” said Rukavina in the press release.
Mihranian said he is delighted to welcome Rukavina to the city.
“Ken’s extensive experience in municipal planning and building, combined with his engineering background and keen awareness of the Peninsula community, has poised him to lead the Community Development Department successfully,” Mihranian said in the press release.
Before working for the city of Palos Verdes Estates, Rukavina was a city engineer in Lake Elsinore and director of Public Works and city engineer in Rosemead, according to the press release.
