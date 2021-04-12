A multimillion-dollar project for a new Ladera Linda Community Center and upgrades to park grounds received the go-ahead from the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council this week, and construction could begin in December, officials say.
The community center and park — originally built as a school site in the 1960s before becoming green space in the early 1980s — has fallen into disrepair, but numerous community members have been concerned about the scope of the project, as well as traffic, crime, security and funding for the work.
The current 11-acre site, which RPV owns and operates, features five buildings — including the Community Center, that total more than 18,500 square feet — parking, playground equipment, two basketball courts, two paddle tennis courts and fields.
The work is expected to cost $15.7 million costs, including $6.7 million for site work, such as demolishing existing buildings; $5.7 million to build the new Community Center; and more than $2.3 million for soft costs, such as inspections and management, according to a city staff report.
The City Council initially OK’d the project in August 2019 and the city’s Planning Commission approved it in February. But last month, RPV Mayor Eric Alegria and Councilman John Cruikshank appealed to their council colleagues, seeking more control over the project.
Alegria and Cruikshank said, during this week’s council meeting, that the panel had made significant compromises over the years to reduce the scope of the project and address the resident’s concerns.
“This to me,” Alegria said, “is a perfect opportunity for us as residents to come together in a great location.”
The size of the new Community Center building has been reduced from 11,700 square feet, which was approved in a 2018 Master Plan, to the current size of 6,790 square feet, said Steve Johnson, from architecture firm Johnson Favaro.
The goal is to restore 65% of the total site area to native landscaping, Johnson said, “promoting natural beauty and reducing initial project cost and on-going maintenance costs.”
Proposed features of the new Community Center, meanwhile, include a nearly 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose room that can be divided, two classrooms and a multifunction meeting room.
The project also includes an outdoor tiered seating area; a 54-stall parking lot adjacent to the building; and “naturalistic children’s playground,” a staff report says.
The Finance Advisory Committee is scheduled to review funding options on April 22, according to city spokeswoman Megan Barnes, and forward a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council is tentatively scheduled to consider the recommendation at its May 4 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.