Despite already spending nearly $1 million on the planning for upgrades at Ladera Linda Park and a new Community Center, the city of Rancho Palos Verdes voted at its March 2 council meeting to take another look at the project.
Council agreed it will have jurisdiction over the Planning Commission on final decisions about the project, which had already been given the green light by the commission on Feb. 23 when it unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit and site plan.
The project to replace five 1960s-era buildings with a single 6,800 square foot community center and landscaping had already been approved by City Council in August 2019.
But, Mayor Eric Alegria and Councilmember John Cruikshank brought an appeal to council to seek more control over the project.
"This a community decision. I don't agree or disagree with any of the things that the Planning Commission did," said Cruikshank. "I'm looking at the opportunity to make sure that the decision is rendered here with the City Council," he added.
City Manager Ara Mihranian said according to municipal code, without the appeal, Council would not be able to review any future changes for the project. The estimated cost of the project in 2017 was $7.2 million, according to a press report, but there is no current price attached to the cost of replacing the community center, according to city spokesperson Megan Barnes via email.
City Attorney William Wynder said at the March 2 meeting that appealing the decision will make the City Council "directly accountable to the citizens that vote for you." It also allows the Council flexibility on the project's future.
The City Council could review the decision and concur with what the Planning Commission voted unanimously on or "You can take the matter up and say, the Planning Commission did a great job... but we want to look at the underlying nature of the entire project," Wynder said.
Wynder added, "If you wanted to redesign from day one, you could do that... go back to ground zero and start all over."
Ladera Linda Park is a former school site that features a Community Center and sports amenities including a basketball and paddle tennis courts. Those have been shut down since COVID-19.
According to a 2017 article in The Daily Breeze, homeowners near the park had concerns about various issues including parking and security and many came out in force at public meetings.
Ladera Linda Park is also a popular with hikers and other visitors as it's next to the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy's Forrestal Nature Reserve.
At its March 2 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to place the issue on its April 6 agenda to review the Planning Commission decision.
The April 6 public hearing would be considered a De Novo Review, according to Deputy Director of Community Development Octavio Silvio, in which the City Council is allowed to consider additional information, including new evidence materials and testimony, that was not presented at the Planning Commission meeting.
Wynder said to the Council "you are not bound by any prior decisions of any City Council."
Several residents on Tuesday, Mar. 2 expressed their concern about the scope of the project, stating that it is too large, costly and "lacks the appropriate security consideration."
"This facility will change our city in seen and unforeseen ways forever, please address these concerns and re-envision a smaller, a greener... and a less costly plan," said one resident.
"I know there's a lot of discord within the community on exactly what the project should be about," said Mayor Pro Tem David Bradley. "I'm not opposed to taking it back to the beginning and re-evaluating the whole thing, but I think we need to be timely on doing that. I think we've spent a significant amount of money on the current design and all of the outreach."
