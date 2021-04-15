The West Basin Municipal Water District will host an online class on the use of landscaping to safeguard properties from the threat of wildfires.
Focusing on an approach known as 'firescaping,' the session will demonstrate landscaping techniques, plant selection and smart irrigation tailored to the dry, windy conditions on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
The class will be held Wednesday, April 21, starting at 6 p.m. with presenter Douglas Kent, an author and firescaping expert.
The information will help residents and business owners protect buildings, conserve water and save money on water bills. To register or to learn more, visit the website, westbasin.org/firescaping.
While any interested resident is welcome to participate, this event is geared to West Basin's District One service area comprising the peninsula.
“The Palos Verdes Peninsula is known for its open canyons, lush nature preserves, hills and coastal bluffs covered in brush. As such, this beautiful natural landscape makes the area vulnerable to wildfires,” said West Basin Board President and Division I Director Harold C. Williams, in a press release. “It’s important that we recognize these risks and provide our service-area communities with resources to help protect their homes and businesses.”
