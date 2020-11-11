More than a week after the Nov. 3 election, little has changed in the Palos Verdes Peninsula city council and school board races as of Wednesday, Nov. 11 according to preliminary results from the LA County Registrar-Recorder.
Ballots, including provisional ones and vote-by-mail ones that arrived after election day, are still being counted.
The next official vote tally for the election is set for Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, according to the Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
The final results should be released by Nov. 30.
Palos Verdes Estates City Council
Jim Roos and Dawn Murdock are currently the top vote-getters for two Palos Verdes Estates City Council seats. Roos has 28% of the vote and Murdock has 27%.
Roos is a technology executive and planning commissioner with the city. Murdock is a management consultant and a member of PVE Pension Ad Hoc Committee.
The remaining three candidates are incumbent Sanford Davidson with 19%, Gayne Brenneman with 15% and Bill Sewell with 11%.
Rolling Hills Estates City Council
Debby Stegura looks to be joining incumbents Frank Zerunyan and Velveth Schmitz on the Rolling Hills Estates City Council to fill three council seats.
Stegura has 19% of the vote. Schmitz has moved passed Zerunyan since last week to take second place with 18.5%. Zerunyan currently has 18.1% of the vote.
The remaining candidates — Bridget Carman, Bruce Steckel, Timothy Buresh and Jeff Romanelli — all showed percentages between 10-12%.
Stegura is a retired lawyer and a former trustee on the Palos Verdes Library Board. Schmitz has a background in finance and is board chair for the Roessler Chadwick Foundation. Zerunyan, who has served on Rolling Hills Estates City Council for 17 years, is a USC professor of public policy
Rolling Hills City Council
Incumbents Bea Dieringer and Jeff Pieper are leading in a tight race for two City of Rolling Hills council seats over challenger Arun Bhumitra.
As of Wednesday morning, Dieringer had nearly 36% of the vote and Pieper had over 33%. Bhumitra had 31% of the vote.
Dieringer is a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and the first vice president of the League of California Cities Women’s Caucus. Pieper is the owner of a marketing communications firm and chairman of the City View Committee.
Bhumitra is a mechanical engineer who helped produce a Community Wildfire Protection Plan in conjunction with the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department.
Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
Linda D. Reid and Jeff Frankel are leading in a close race to fill two seats on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District board as of Wednesday morning.
Reid had about 37% of the vote, while Frankel had just under 22%. Aura Imbarus is not far behind, with just over 21% and neither is Joseph E. Dileva, who had about 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.