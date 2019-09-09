A man found dead from a gunshot wound along an ocean cliffside in Rancho Palos Verdes was the victim of a homicide, authorities said.
Aram Hambardzumyan, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office said. His city of residence was not known, coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz said.
The shooting happened about 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Palos Verdes Drive South, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A hiker in the area found the body, the Sheriff’s Department said. The area, along the coast of Portuguese Bend, is a popular outdoors area with multiple hiking trails.
Deputies responded to a call and found the man partially in the water, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
Hambardzumyan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to questions about whether there are any known suspects.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
**Updated, Sept. 10, 10:15 a.m.
Log In
