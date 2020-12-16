The 36th annual Intermediate Math Field Day for the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District took place virtually for the first time on Dec. 12.
Students met online with their school Math Club coach and were then given one hour for 40 questions covering many topics and standards of mathematics. Scores were then tabulated and awards, including trophies, medals, and certificates, were later delivered to each school.
Trophy winners included in the sixth grade, Arnav Garg, Crystal Gu, Kevin Han, Justin Kchao, Nathan Soong, and Kyra Tang; Seventh grade winners included Kevin Hu, Aston Lee, Aryan Moshedi-Mebodi, Yugan Sekiguchi, and Nathan Wang: Eighth grade winners included Emily Aye, Tyler Eng, Sharon Lee, Eric Liu, Jacob Ma, Navraj Singh, Crystal Yang, Allison Yu, and Emily Zhu.
The contest was created and organized by Phyllis Thom and Beverly Mairs from Palos Verdes Intermediate, assisted by Jody Pastell, Shau-Lian Liao and Anna Hill.
Math Club coaches who prepared students for this and other state and national competitions are Eric Hendrickson (Ridgecrest Intermediate School), Ben Kroon (Miraleste Intermediate), and Phyllis Thom and Bev Mairs.
The district’s elementary schools are preparing to take the Elementary Math Field Day virtually on Saturday, Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.