A Rancho Palos Verdes ballot measure, which would have increased labor standards for local hospitality workers and require panic buttons, appeared to face defeat on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In the final batch of results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office, from all precincts, about 78% of voters opposed Meaure B and about 22% favored it.
Those tallies are not yet official. The county has until Nov. 19 to finalize the vote.
The measure sought to impose stricter worker protections for employees at hospitality facilities with more than 50 employees. Only two businesses in Rancho Palos Verdes currently meet that definition: Terranea Resort and Trump National Golf Club. The latter does not have a hotel.
Terranea, through its parent company, contributed $1 million so far toward a political action committee opposed to the measure, while a committee formed by Unite Here Local 11 in support of Measure B spent $343,000 as of Oct. 19.
If approved, the measure would have required the resorts to pay a $15 hourly wage — a standard Terranea said it already meets. The facilities also would have been required to increase that salary by $1 hour per hour each year until 2022.
Measure B also would have required panic buttons, which Terranea already issues and recently upgraded, and restricted the amount of work certain types of employees can perform.
The measure also would have required the resorts to cover transportation costs for employees.
