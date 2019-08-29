It's arrival day for the ships that will be available to tour for Fleet Week in San Pedro on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The USS Comstock (LSD-45) arrives to nautical fanfare. Commissioned on February 3, 1990 the USS Comstock is 609 ft in length. Fleet Week will host tours August 30 - September 2, allowing guests a chance to celebrate the nation's sea services. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)