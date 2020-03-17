Two members of the Palos Verdes Golf Club have tested positive for the new coronavirus after going on a cruise, the club’s board wrote in a statement to members this week, joining a student at Palos Verdes High School, who district officials confirmed has also tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Neither of the three new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with an earlier report from the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District late last week that a parent of two students tested positive, made it onto a list of confirmed cases that the Los Angeles County of Public Health released on Monday, March 16.
The Palos Verdes Golf Club, in its statement to members on Monday, said the entire facility would be closed until at least March 31. It said the couple was on a cruise with other members of the club, but did not specify on which ship. They disembarked on March 1, had dinner at the club with other members on March 11 and started showing symptoms on March 12. They tested positive on Sunday, March 15, the statement said.
“While they are not downplaying the disease,” wrote PV Golf Club’s General Manager David Conforti, “I’m pleased to report that they are feeling increasingly better already in their self-quarantine.”
“We believe this report to be credible,” district Superintendent Alex Cherniss confirmed in a statement Monday, March 16. “The district has notified the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) and we are awaiting further guidance.”
The list put out Monday by L.A. County Department of Public Health showed two cases in Torrance and three in Manhattan Beach, where that city last week said it knew about two confirmed cases. There was one case each reported in Gardena, Carson and San Pedro.
Palos Verdes schools, like every public district in the county, has suspended classes. Cherniss said the district would continue following state and federal guidance while taking direction from the county health department.
A total of 94 people have been confirmed with the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, in Los Angeles County as of Monday, March 16. Experts estimate the actual number of people infected is between 10 and 50 times higher.
