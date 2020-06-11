As businesses struggle with the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic, there's also uncertainty about the recovery process now that retailers and restaurants are starting to open with restrictions.
Economist Dr. Christopher Thornberg will present “What Shape Recovery? Understanding the Economic Consequences of the Lockdown” at a virtual session hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m.
In this virtual session, Thornberg will share objectively-based economic analysis that will help businesses with their reopening strategies.
Thornberg's talk is open to all businesses and anyone in the community. As a virtual event, participants may be located anywhere.
Tickets for Chamber members are $20; nonmembers are $25. Advanced tickets are required and may be purchased at palosverdeschamber.com/events or by calling the Chamber at 310-377-8111.
