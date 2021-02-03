The Palos Verdes Estates City Council this week staved off, once again, its biggest ongoing budget dilemma by voting unanimously to retain its local police force as it whittles away at the $45 million parcel tax funding it.
The city of 14,000 residents is the only one of four on the peninsula that funds its own law enforcement agency. The other cities contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff.
An ad hoc committee, which has been studying the issue for more than a year, found it would actually be less expensive for PVE to retain local control.
According to a cost analysis, retaining the local PVE police department of more than 30 employees will cost the city $6.9 million. To outsource to the county, the cost ranged from $7.4 million to nearly $11.3 million.
But, that doesn't get the city out of the woods.
The $45 million parcel tax, doled out yearly at $5 million per year, was passed by voters in April 2018. And the parcel tax, which ends in nine years, isn't enough to negate the financial issues the city is facing. Other than property tax, PVE lacks a substantial tax base.
"The tax is assessed annually on their parcels and sunsets in 2027," City Manager Laura Guglielmo said by email Wednesday. "Unfortunately, the tax does not fully cover the full cost of services and does not include any escalator to account for cost of living increases in salaries, benefits, supplies or services."
The City Council also took up the committee's recommendation to approve continued use of in-house dispatch services, but they will outsource jail operations to the Redondo Beach Police Department. The jail outsourcing eliminates two service officer positions, saving $146,000 per year, but that is offset by the cost of the contract with RBPD, approximately $33,000 per year.
The ad hoc committee was comprised of retired PVE Chief of Police Daniel Dreiling and Police Management Consultant Michael McCrary. During the meeting, Saturday, Jan. 30, they said maintaining the local police department was the most cost-effective way to give the community a consistent level of service.
The committee recommended what they call a "Lean Model" which would shuffle various staff positions, eliminating some and adding others, to cut the budget by $386,000 annually.
"Only way to cut down (budget) is to eliminate salaries," Dreiling said.
Dreiling, who was brought in last year as interim police chief when Mark Velez retired in April, said they were "careful not to cut to the bone" when it comes to the budget.
"I think it's going to be tough, but I think it's going to work," McCrary said.
Concerns about unfunded pension liability would not go away, according to the consultants, whether the City retained control or whether services went to the county.
Because of the uncertainty of the department's future, it's had a tough time hiring and retaining officers, who worry about the lack of advancement opportunities.
But acting police chief Anthony Best, who replaced Dreiling last November as the third law enforcement head in 2020, said their recommendation "represents the least amount of employees needed" and leaves the department "extremely thin."
Best said that of the 23 sworn positions in the police department's budget, four are currently vacant including chief, corporal and two police officers. The chief position is considered vacant until a permanent police chief is appointed, he said.
With the "Lean Model" recommendation, the police department will lose one sworn position, and that concerns him, said Best. The acting chief said he can work when an officer is on leave, or injured, or fulfilling training requirements, but that situation is concerning.
"I can always reduce service levels, but one thing I will not do is to gamble with the safety of staff or the community," Best said.
Any changes in police staffing is subject to collective bargaining with the Palos Verdes Police Officers Association and Council directed the City Manager to begin discussions with them. That issue will be reported back to the City Council sometime in March or April, said Guglielmo.
Around 20 residents spoke at Saturday's meeting, offering support to the police department and its officers while supporting the city retaining the department.
Resident Laura Agnew said officers in Palos Verdes Estates "reach out to our entire community, forming relationships from the ground up." She referenced how officers met Black Lives Matter protestors with "respect and compassion."
"Palos Verdes Estates police proved beyond a shadow of a doubt of their professionalism and their loyalty to this community... it was truly moving to see our community side-by-side with our police, both groups recognize each other as real people," Agnew said.
Two crime victims heralded the police's quick response which was "nothing less than phenomenal."
Another recommendation from the ad hoc committee included upgrading the city-owned communication network. The network, said the committee is the "only network known to be capable of providing complete uninterrupted radio reception throughout the city," but has a 10-year old infrastructure. The cost is estimated to be approximately $1.6 million over three years.
But as the parcel tax money runs out by 2027, the city will either have to go back to voters for more funds or find another solution.
The committee said the size and scale of the PVE Police Department will "continue to be a challenge." They believe moving eventually to a more regional public safety authority that serves all peninsula cities is an alternative that should be studied in the future.
