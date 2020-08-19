Palos Verdes Estates Mayor David McGowan and other civic leaders and volunteers formed the non-profit Palos Verdes Estates Foundation to augment beautification, cultural and other projects across the city.
At a recent Zoom kick-off event more than 100 Founding Donors raised more than $300,000, said Karen Logan, the foundation's communications chair.
McGowan said he started the foundation before becoming mayor and that funds raised do not replace operational expenses for the city.
The foundation monies are supplemental, McGowan said.
“Even though we're very fortunate community, we've got huge pension debts and infrastructure questions … so these are ways to make the community feel better and make some progress and help one another,” said McGowan, who is also the foundation’s president.
The group’s first project is beautification of the City Median at the intersection of Via Corta and Palos Verdes Drive West, which McGowan said is the city’s hub for traffic and business. The project is estimated to cost $60,000.
“It's an area in front of the City Hall that has been in total disarray, it's a weed patch,” McGowan said. “It's the center focus of our little downtown part of Palos Verdes Estates. So one of the first projects the team wanted to do was to reinvest some money in cleaning that area up and making it more presentable for the community and for visitors.”
“This project is a needed boost to our city to show visitors and residents that in PVE still values it beauty in spite of droughts, COVID and other setbacks,” said Logan in an email.
Logan said the site is currently being prepared for planting, which will take a few weeks in order to eliminate the weeds in the area. In September, the plans will be presented to the Parklands Commission for the second time for final approval. The plan will then go before the City Council to approve the project. She said they expect to start planting in late September or early October.
The Foundation has also worked with the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department in support of PVE-CARES, which was formed to fight crimes against senior citizens, in their efforts to provide vaccines or COVID-19 testing for dependent senior citizens or adults.
A future project wish list, McGowan said, includes restoration of the Farnham Park Fountain, Olmsted Place, 9/11 Flag Triangle, Memorial Garden, Montemalaga Plaza, among other landmarks in the city.
Currently, McGowan is the board treasurer for the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, which he said has raised more than $30 million over the past 10-plus years to help fund projects the city of Los Angeles otherwise could not afford.
McGowan said the Foundation hopes to foster relationships with other local organizations and non-profits, from garden clubs to homeowner associations.
“We're utilizing it as a basis to pull the community together,” McGowan said of the Foundation.
At a recent Zoom kick-off event, Logan said more than 100 Founding Donors raised more than $300,000.
“There has been a resounding support of the residents for the PVE Foundation and this project,” Logan said.
The Executive Board of the Foundation also includes Janet Teague, secretary; Barton Gurewitz, treasurer; as well as Virginia Butler and Randy Bowers. The Leadership Team includes Tim Good, Logan and Chad MacAllister.
For more information, visit pvefoundation.org.
