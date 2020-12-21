PALOS VERDES ESTATES — One person was killed when fire struck a home in Palos Verdes Estates, authorities said Monday.
The fire was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Via Del Monte, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.
The first arriving firefighters reported the two-story home was “fully charged with smoke,” McBride said.
Firefighters put out the flames at 11:25 p.m., she said. The body of one person was found inside.
A fire official at the scene said the deceased is believed to be the only resident of the home and that the fire was believed to have started on a couch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.