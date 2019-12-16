Firefighters put out hot spots after a plane crashed into a home in the 1200 block of Overland Court in Upland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The pilot of the single-engine Cirrus SR22 plane was killed in the crash that was reported to police at 10:59 a.m., authorities said. (Photo by Jennifer Cappuccio Maher, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)