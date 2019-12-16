The pilot of the single-engine plane who died after crashing into an Upland home on Nov. 7 has been identified as Esmail Soltani, 49, of Palos Verdes Estates.
Soltani, who owned the plane, had to be positively identified through dental records, San Bernardino County Coroner Investigator Gabriel Morales said.
The four-seater Cirrus SR22 took off in Torrance and was approaching Cable Airport in Upland to land. A witness said that the plane’s left wing dipped and its engine stalled, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
A father and 22-month-old son were inside the Overland Court house when the plane crashed into it around 11 a.m., but they escaped.
An intense fire followed the crash, and the airplane’s burned remnants were later removed for inspection.
A final NTSB report may take as much as a year to complete and become public.
