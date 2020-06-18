A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an SUV and holding a man at knife point during a home-invasion robbery this week in Palos Verdes Estates, authorities said.
Eric Merli was also accused of attempting to carjack a taxi prior to the robbery, police said.
Just after 6 a.m. Monday, June 15, Palos Verdes Estates officers received a call from the taxi cab driver in the 1300 block of Granvia Altamira.
The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived but a detective later noticed a man matching the suspect’s description driving a Lexus SUV more than a mile away on Via Zurita, police said.
The suspect fled in the SUV after taking cash and a cordless drill, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident, police said, adding that the items were found inside the vehicle.
Merli was being held in jail on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.
