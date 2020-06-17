Palos Verdes High School's class of 2020 graduated Thursday, June 11 with a drive-thru ceremony.
Parents took photos through their car windows of their seniors getting diplomas as part of the physically distanced commencement.
Black, red and white balloons decorated cars that followed the graduates as they walked the "stage" wearing Sea Kings masks.
