An updated slate of officers and trustees were sworn in by The Palos Verdes Library District Board of Trustees during its Dec. 19 meeting. New trustee Bob Parke took the oath of office, along with returning trustees Brian Campbell and Rosa Kwon Easton. Parke replaces Debby Stegura, who chose not to run for re-election after serving on the board for eight years.
Trustee Kay Cooperman Jue was named president of the board. Kingston Wong and Brian Campbell were named vice president and secretary, respectively.
The library district serves all four cities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and is an independent special district governed by a publicly elected board of trustees.
