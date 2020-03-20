The Palos Verdes Medical Group is offering home health care and telemedicine for its patients.
PVMG will come to a patient’s home if suffering from a minor illness such as a sore throat, ear ache or nasal congestion.
A home health care visit with a PVMG health care provider can be schedule Monday through Friday. To schedule a visit, email info@pvmedgroup.com.
Patients with fevers, coughs and anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus can schedule a telemedicine visit by calling (310) 544-6858. Patients who are acutely ill and unsure if they need medical evaluation are candidates for telemedicine.
For more information, visit http://pvmedgroup.com/2020/01/30/coronavirus/
