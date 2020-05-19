The cities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula announced they reopened on Monday, May 18 after closing to the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The peninsula cities have put various safety measures in place including limited hours, physical distancing requirements and plexiglass partitions, in one case. Though city halls are open to the public, most municipalities encourage residents to make virtual appointments and transfer documents electronically when possible.
Other South Bay city halls—namely Torrance, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach—are still closed to the public, but are making plans to reopen.
Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall is now open during regular business hours, but visitors are required to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines. The city has installed plexiglass partitions at counters and has added hand sanitizing stations. Virtual appointments are encouraged, but appointments can be made with the individual departments.
Palos Verdes Estates' city hall is open on a limited basis with physical distancing and other safety protocols in place. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing CDPW@PVEstates.org. The city encourages virtual appointments and electronic submissions of plans and letters. If documents must be hand delivered, they can be dropped off Monday through Thursday between 8 and 10 a.m.
Rolling Hills also opened its doors, but the city encourages conducting business through email, phone calls or teleconferencing.
Rolling Hills Estates, with a phased reopening, will allow its city hall open only by appointment only, which can be made through the city’s website or calling (310) 377-1577. Like the other cities on the Peninsula, Rolling Hills Estates recommends electronic or telephone options.
At its May 12 meeting, the Manhattan Beach City Council laid out a five-phase plan to gradually open its city hall when state and county health guidelines deem it safe.
The city discussed preparing the workplace for limited employees upon lifting of the safer at home order, distanced work spaces and staggered shifts.
Manhattan Beach city staff is securing vendors for plexiglass dividers and looking at socially distanced floor plans, said Carrie Tai, community development director for the city. Eventually, the city will reassess what steps can be taken week by week in allowing the community inside for individual appointments and physically distanced public meetings.
-Tyler Evains contributed
