As millions worldwide participate in Earth Day, Adrienne Mohan acting executive director of the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy said it's important for residents on the Peninsula to "act locally."
So PVPLC invites the community to join a special Earth Day Celebration & Film Screening on Saturday, April 20. The two-part event begins with an outdoor volunteer day and a choice of family activities at the White Point Nature Preserve in San Pedro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Festivities continue later in the day with a screening of the Academy Award nominated National Geographic documentary “Free Solo” at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro at 5 p.m.
“We believe we are doing our part to act locally while thinking globally, and that our work and our education efforts at White Point can have a far reaching and lasting impact," said Mohan.
Mohan underscores the importance of Earth Day celebrations.
“The Land Conservancy is just so pleased to take part in Earth Day, because it’s such an important day," she said. "We understand a billion people are participating worldwide, celebrate the protection and stewardship of the planet.”
Attendees can participate in a community native wildflower planting, experience an LA City Ranger guided tour, enjoy a children’s nature-inspired art activity, a musical performance and local native plant sale. And they’ll be entered into a raffle and receive courtesy beverages from Starbucks.
“The morning starts with different volunteer groups caring for and planting native plants at the White Point Nature Preserve,” Development Director Susan Wilcox explained, adding all attendees are invited to participate.
“There will be some ranger-led hikes for some younger families, a flautist duo will be performing, and people can opt in and out, the event is open for whatever length of time they want to be there,” said Wilcox.
An extra bonus: families can interact with young goats currently employed eating weeds all over the Peninsula.
“We will have two babies at the preserve to interact with,” Wilcox said. “One will be a very tame, year-old bottle-fed baby, and the other just two-months old.”
The 5 p.m. screening of "Free Solo" at the Warner Grand is the start of PVPLC’s 6th annual film series, according to Wilcox.
The film follows Alex Honnold, the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000' El Capitan Wall. With no ropes or safety gear, Honnold completed the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
One of the "Free Solo" cinematographers is a grandson of a sponsor of the organization’s Earth Day celebration, Judith Webb.
While Wilcox noted that National Geographic photographer, cinematographer and climber Samuel Crossley is in India, he has been invited to the event, and if back in the area, may attend.
Regardless, the Oscar-nominated film should make a great conclusion to PVPLC Earth Day events, said Wilcox.
The film series continues in July and November with "The Dawn Wall" and "National Parks Adventure;" this year’s film focus is on the Beauty of Nature.
“We want people to know that Earth Day is so important that it is celebrated around the world, and participants are part of a global movement. You can start by making a difference in your own community,” said Wilcox.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, and the Earth Day celebration, visit www.pvplc.org.
For more information about the film series, call (310) 541-7613 or visit www.pvplc.org to RSVP.
—Louise Olfarnes contributed
