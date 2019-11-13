Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for an exploration of awe-inspiring landscapes, historic sites and the untamed wilderness of America’s great parks.
The film, "National Parks Adventure," screens Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the John Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro.
The film offers an overview of the national parks as well as soulful reflection on what the wilderness means to us all.
“National Parks Adventure captures the stunning beauty of our wild places and reminds us these landscapes are an essential part of the human spirit,” says the film's narrator, Robert Redford.
Before the film, third grader Beckett Bayan will perform an original song about the Palos Verdes Blue Butterfly.
Bayan, a Cornerstone School at Pedregal student, recently received a Silver National Award of Excellence for Music Composition and a Young Artist Scholarship for the song.
In his submission for the PVPLC's Nationalist Program, Bayan described how his music related to the endangered species.
"In my song you hear the beauty of Palos Verdes and sadness when people thought the butterfly was extinct," wrote Bayan.
"Then you hear the heroic volunteers and neighbors working hard to plant native plants and restore habitat. Finally you hear happiness as the butterfly returns to Palos Verdes.”
Tickets for the film are $10 for adults. Youth 18 years and under are free.
The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s John Olguin Auditorium is located at 3720 Stephen M White Drive, in San Pedro.
