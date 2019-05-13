For a small publication, The Palos Verdes Peninsula News certainly made a big impact the California Journalism Awards May 4.
The evening gala, hosted by the California News Publishers Association at the Westin Hotel in Long Beach, included hundreds of publications from across the state vying for recognition on the best work from last year.
In the category for weekly papers with a circulation between 11,000 and 25,000, The PV News earned awards in four categories in the print competition.
Contributing writer Jean Shriver, 86, earned first place for her humorous, slice-of-life columns entitled "No offense Alexa, she'd rather chat with Brenda from the local market" from Oct. 5, 2018, and "It's not her neck she feels bad about, it's all in the eyes," from July 18, 2018.
Freelance sports writer Nicholas Ingram also earned two awards on behalf of The PV News.
Contests judges called his 3rd place win for his Oct. 31, 2018 Sports Feature Story, titled 'Living and running with Type I diabetes,' a rare feature story, noting it was "not heavy handed but still able to tell a story with style."
Ingram also earned 4th place alongside Editor Lisa Jacobs for his Sports Game Story titled 'From shuttered to almost champs,' about the Peninsula Panthers football team rising to the CIF championships after being shuttered for three years prior.
Jacobs, Guest Editor Deborah Paul and Graphic Designer Paul Kryczko also earned 3rd place for the Special Section "Our Town," which celebrated the arts of the Peninsula.
To check out more information about the CNPA awards gala, visit cnpa.com/.
