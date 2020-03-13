Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District will be closed to students until April 3 after an early student release today, Friday March 13, according to a press release sent to the school community late Thursday from Superintendent Alex Cherniss.
Schools will reopen April 6 and are meanwhile conducting remote instruction, the release reads.
Students who do not have devices at home had until noon today, when schools closed, to sign-out Chromebooks for access to online instruction from home. They could also stop by schools to pick up textbooks, workbooks and other items left behind before the closure, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.