Palos Verdes Peninsula Village has received a $2500 grant from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, according to Marianne Propst executive director of the village.
PVP Village is a nonprofit focused on helping older adults to live independently in their homes. Its volunteers provide services such as transportation, handyman help and technical assistance.
The grant, according to a statement, will help fund education services, wellness and social activities, and volunteer recruitment and training.
PVP Village has an annual "Upside of Aging" event each year and is a member of Village to Village Network, a national network of more than 200 villages across the country.
For more information, call (310) 991-3324 or visit www.peninsulavillage.net.
