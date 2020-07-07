Are the kids getting bored after weeks without school in classrooms and without summer camps?
The Peninsula Education Foundation has teamed up with the Art to Grow on Children’s Art Center, Inc. to offer monthly art boxes delivered right to your home for preschoolers through 5th graders containing everything from puzzle projects to water balloons.
Some of the available boxes are: the Signature Architecture Box, Van Gogh Paint and Clay Box, Modern Art and Matisse Box and Jumbo Summer Camp in a Box. Prices range from $65/month for the Signature Art Boxes to about $125 /month for the July and August Camp Boxes.
With every Art Box purchase, 20% goes directly to the PEF to support critical programs throughout the district.
Boxes are chock full of items such as playing cards, Design Your Own Beach Ball, sidewalk chalk of every color, Rubik’s Cube, sunglasses, water balloons, tote bag, bubbles, Mini Paddle Ball Set, Treasure Box, a Bridget Riley Optical Collage and Tiffany Mosaic.
Signature Art Boxes contain such items as sparkles, paints, frames, stickers, flower pots, 3D Magic Scratch Design Boards and puzzle projects.
To order an Art To Grow On Box visit art2growon.com or call 310-625-6028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.