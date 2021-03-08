Palos Verdes Peninsula authors who are part of the Peninsula Friends of the Library's inaugural Literary Feast fundraiser the weekend of March 19-21 include Natalie Baszile (top row, from left), Tom Sullivan, Mary Jo Hazard, Emily Wibberley, Austin Siegemund-Broka Mark Obmascik and Dr. Dean Sherazi and Dr. Ayesha Sherazi. (Photos courtesy of the authors)