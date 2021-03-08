Peninsula Friends of the Library has combined the two mainstays of the pandemic -- Zoom and take away food -- as a way to raise funds and give residents on the hill a glimpse of their favorite local authors.
Over three days, from March 19-21, the nonprofit features its Inaugural Literary Feast Weekend, which features the authors, their books along with a gourmet dinner. In total, six books and eight authors of various genres discussing their work. Attendees participate in the online Q&A, receive a book of their choice from one of the authors, and enjoy a gourmet dinner, dessert and wine from Misto's or Truxton's on Saturday evening.
Tickets start at $200 which includes six virtual author talks, dinner and dessert for two, a bottle of wine and a book from one of the local authors.
“Imagine supporting our library and local restaurants in the comfort and safety of our own homes,” Palos Verdes Library District Trustee Rosa Easton said. “The Peninsula Friends of the Library have adapted the event to our times and have a fabulous weekend in store.”
The idea for the author event was inspired by author dinners hosted in private homes by Los Angeles Public Library Friends, said Ron DeFrees, Peninsula Friends president. And next year, hopefully with the pandemic waning, the Peninsula library group will something similar, he said.
But for this year, here’s how the virtual event works:
On Friday, March 19, the Literary Feast Weekend begins at 7 p.m. with all eight authors participating in a lively panel discussion moderated by director, actor and producer Patrick Stack.
Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m., children’s author Mary Jo Hazard discusses her new book, “Smile and Say Hi” with Laura Henry.
“I became involved with the library back in 2007 when I wrote my first book, “The Peacocks of Palos Verdes,” Hazard said from her Miraleste Hills home. “And now Laura and I are going to be together discussing my new book, “Smile and Say Hi.” It doesn't get much better than that.”
Later, from 1 to 2 p.m. Young Adult authors of “What’s Not to Love”-- Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka -- will be interviewed by librarian Megan Durazo.
Then, it's time to pick up dinner and wine you've reserved. Stop by Mistos Cafe or Truxton’s from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 24530 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance.
Take your dinners and wine back home and tune into from 6 to 7 p.m. with best-selling author Mark Obmascik and local history librarian Monique Sugimoto to discuss “The Storm on Our Shores.”
From 7 to 8 p.m. Natalie Baszile, discusses her book, “We Are Each Other’s Harvest” with Deb Ripley.
On Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m., Lifestyle authors Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherazi talk with Executive Director Marianne Propst of the Peninsula Village about their new book “The 30-Day Alzheimer’s Solution.”
The grand finale commences Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. with local actor and author Tom Sullivan talking with Allison DeFrees about The Leading Lady: Dinah’s Story. The book describes how Dinah, a guide dog, helped Sullivan, blind since birth, gain independence and then how actress Betty White took over when the dog became too old to do her job.
Currently, there are no patrons allowed in the library, but there is staffing, online services and drive-up circulation. The Palos Verdes Library District and trustees are working on protocols for reopening as soon as county health and city officials give approval, Ron DeFrees said.
The libraries on the hill continue to serve the community, despite the pandemic.
Since the libraries closed a year ago on March 13, 2020, PVLD has issued 2,700 new library cards, has serviced more than 7,000 individual patrons and has checked out more than 26,000 items, said DeFrees. And, the passport office has reopened with appointments for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, he said.
Budget wise, about 90 percent of the library budget comes from property taxes from the four peninsula cities with another 10 percent coming from in-house services such as room rentals, passport services and fundraising.
Peninsula Friends of the Library fundraising supports music and art programs, summer reading programs for children and adults and licensing fees for online services.
Still, members agree, it hasn’t been a bad year for the library district.
“We just completed our most successful year-end Annual Appeal ever, our online used book sale continues to be very successful, we have added many new Life Members,” DeFrees said. “Our Board members and volunteers have continued their dedicated work supporting the Library.
Executive Director Colleen Cotter said everything is online this year for the inaugural Literary Feast to save on the expense of printing and mailing out to the community.
“The mix of authors, subjects and genre is great for the entire family to enjoy,” Cotter said. “Some of the subjects are light, while others are educational. So, on Saturday night we can all toast our Library District and community with a good glass of wine and a heady exchange of great books and authors.”
Cotter said she wants people to reserve tickets before March 13 to give the restaurants time to prepare.
To order tickets and make dinner and wine selections, visit: pvldfriends.org.
