A Peninsula High School student is one of five Los Angeles County students named Presidential Scholars today by the U.S. Department of Education.
The students are among 10 honored statewide for their academic excellence. The Department of Education named a total of 161 high school seniors to the 55th class of Presidential Scholars.
The Los Angeles honorees are:
- Lauren Kong of Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
- Alaman Diadhiou of Brentwood School
- Charles Kogen of Harvard-Westlake
- Annette Doeun Lee of Polytechnic School in Pasadena
- Yunhee Park of Oakwood School in Valley Village
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses each annual class based on their academic achievements as well as their demonstrated community service and leadership.
More than 5,200 students qualified for this year's class, according to the Department of Education. Candidates either qualified through their SAT and ACT scores or were nominated by each state's education officials.
The Department of Education and the White House will honor the Presidential Scholar class next month in Washington, D.C. Each student will
receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion during the ceremony.
"I want to congratulate this year's class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement both inside of the classroom and out,'' said Secretary of
Education Betsy DeVos. "Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys.''
