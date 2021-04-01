During the past year, Peninsula High student Ian Campbell has taken advantage of remote schooling by training for high-altitude mountain climbs.
The highlight, he said, was reaching the summit of Mount Cotopaxi, an active stratovolcano in the Andes Mountains of Ecuador. Ian and his father, Brian Campbell, completed a two-week guided trip in March that included time to acclimatize and to hike two smaller peaks, the 15,715-foot-high Mount Corazon and the 17,218-foot-high Mount Illiniza.
It took father and son two-and-half-days to trek 19,347 feet in icy, arduous conditions to the summit of Mount Cotopaxi. The Campbells were led by experts including the well-known Brazilian adventurer Karina Oliani.
Ian, a high school sophomore, has enjoyed hiking and climbing since the age of three. Prior to the Ecuador trip, he has scaled peaks in the U.S. — Colorado's Green Mountain and California'a Mount Whitney — as well as abroad including Salkantay Pass in Peru and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
His training includes lifting weights, running, hiking with a weighted backpack, and skateboarding with friends near his neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes.
