A group of Palos Verdes Peninsula High School students has joined a national effort that offers free technical seminars to older adults around the nation.
Due to the isolating impact of the pandemic on seniors, Asmita Mittal, a high school student in Long Island, New York decided to narrow the generational gap by helping older adults learn how to connect socially using technology.
Mittal’s brainchild, Teens Teach Technology, grew during the pandemic. Now, with a newly formed executive team, the 130-member organization is helping older adults across the country.
The California chapter of the organization includes 15 students from Peninsula High School.
Junior Sean Choo, chapter head of public relations for California and a session presenter said the organization's mission is to help older citizens gain the basic computer skills Gen-Z has grown up with.
A session, typically hosted by students from across the nation, might encompass how to avoid computer viruses, how to Skype, gain access to social media sites or how to create a Google account. Some of the classes are taught to other organizations such as assisted living facilities or libraries. But anyone from any time zone can sign up for any of lessons.
Peninsula High students will be presenting during classes over the next four weeks. There's one each Saturday, beginning May 15 through June 5. To view the classes, visit www.teenstechtechnology.org, then click More, then click Calendar of Events, then click California Chapter: Belvedere Tiburon Library Standalone Lesson.
The organization is looking for older adult who want to join sessions as well as student volunteers to teach.
“Anyone could join the chapter to teach — it’s not technical work or as scary as it seems,” said Choo. “It’s fun, and it’s a great program. I wasn’t super involved with anything before COVID. This has been a great opportunity.”
California Chapter president and Peninsula High junior Olivia Chen said anyone interested can easily sign up individually by going online to www.teensteachtechnology.org or by emailing exec.teensteachtech@gmail.com.
