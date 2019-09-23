Nearly 50 women in pink aprons gathered Tuesday night to share stories, faith and fun as the group took part in the Great Pink Mega Challah Unity Bake at Chabad of Palos Verdes.
The seven ingredients were measured out, separated and set aside for the dough for braided challah bread loaves as the bakers prepare for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, on September 30. The women combined water, flour, oil, eggs, salt, sugar and yeast in large bowls as they mixed and kneaded the ingredients into a perfect dough.
This year’s challah bake was organized to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds from the event went to Sharsheret, an organization that provides resources to families impacted by cancer.
Rochie Magalnic, the event’s organizer and wife of Rabbi Yitzie Magalnic, kept the night moving as she weaved faith, history and fun to make what is considered one of the most Jewish of foods.
The traditional symbolic meaning of challah: a piece of the dough is separated and consecrated to God while baking bread for loved ones.
Rabbi Magalnic, in a statement, called it “a custom that has been performed by Jewish women for more than 100 generations.”
