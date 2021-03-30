From December to May, if whale watchers are lucky, they can witness the migration of the Pacific gray whale from its summer home in Alaska to warmer waters in Baja, California. One of the best vantage points is the Point Vicente Interpretive Center in Rancho Palos Verdes.
And, now beginning April 12, the PVIC opens to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with new interactive exhibits. Its annual "Whale of a Day" celebration -- a marine-themed family friendly fair -- will premier online on April 10 and will include an online tour of the exhibits.
As Los Angeles County is expected to move to the less-restrictive orange tier on Monday, April 5, the local museum will open its doors a week later at 50% capacity, adhering to health orders, according to Emily Rodin, recreation supervisor.
The "Whale of a Day" event, a joint venture put on by PVIC, its volunteer group and the City of Rancho Palos Verdes, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It was the first time the event halted in more than three decades since it began in 1984.
But now, "Whale of a Day" returns in a new way this year -- online and folks can celebrate the grey whale's migration as well as get a glimpse of the PVIC's new exhibits.
The Saturday, April 10 virtual event unveils the PVIC exhibits, a new puppet show focusing on the journey of one whale's migration; an Abalone Cove tide pool tour, and a native plant garden tour.
Rodin said the Los Serenos de Point Vicente, a volunteer group that operates out of PVIC, helped raise $117,000 for the fabrication of the new exhibits while the City picked up installation costs.
“A large portion of it (exhibit) is on gray whales," said Rodin. "We wanted to take an opportunity to really highlight that because that's really what makes our center special."
In an email, Marcia Booth, Los Serenos past president, docent and committee chair for the exhibit project, said the volunteer organization has approximately 133 regular members and 13 junior docents. Booth said it was a challenge to raise the $117,000 during the pandemic.
“We were lucky to have Paul Port, a docent with design expertise, along with a strong project committee to complete the project,” wrote Booth. “Our fundraising efforts were successful due to the generosity of individuals in the organization.”
New exhibits were also installed in 2019, including the history of the Point Vicente Lighthouse Fresnel lens and the exploration of the history of shore whaling in Portuguese Bend.
Museum and city officials have not yet determined if they will require reservations for in-person visits, said Rodin, so check the rpvca.gov website for details before planning a trip after April 12.
There is no registration to participate in the virtual "Whale of a Day" celebration on April 10 and the content will continue to stream for free at whaleofaday.com. Organizers also encourage the public to visit the website to participate in a silent auction that opens Thursday, April 1 and continues through April 10.
If you do pre-register today and tomorrow, you'll be rewarded with an activity bag which contains educational materials, giveaways and crafts. To register, visit apm.activecommunities.com/rpv. Once registered, the activity bag can be picked up at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall, located at 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., through April 2.
For more information, visit events@rpvca.gov, or call (310) 544-5260.
