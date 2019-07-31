Torrance will spend $600,000 later this year to repair a hillside with a long history of slope failures at Walteria Reservoir, above a commercial office building near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Rolling Hills Road.
Heavy January rains caused a slope failure above Rancho Plaza, and the work is necessary to prevent earth sliding into the office building’s parking lot, said Torrance Engineering Manager Shin Furukawa.
“The slope area to be repaired is over 60 feet from the nearest building,” he said via email. “So no buildings or structures are in harm’s way.”
The failed slope, covered in a tarp designed to blend in with the hillside, is nonetheless visible to observant motorists traveling on the busy commuter routes below the subterranean, 18.7-million gallon reservoir that has a municipal tennis facility built atop it.
The four-month-long project will begin in August. Torrance officials said they have worked with federal and state officials to obtain funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the work.
In 2011, municipal officials abandoned a $480,000 slope stabilization project after costs shot up, eight years after a different landslide there. Officials said at the time that the hillside had stabilized.
