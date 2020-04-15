April 19
PV Democrats: Zoom live-stream meeting. 2:30-4:30 p.m. pvpdemocrats.org.
Applications: Applications are now available for the Palos Verdes Homes Association’s Harry M. Brandel jr. Scholarships, awarded annually to qualified high school seniors (accepted at an accredited college or university), college students or graduate students majoring in architecture, landscape architecture, historic preservation, civil engineering, land use planning or fine arts - areas of study that have contributed immeasurably to the intrinsic quality of the community. Selection criteria include academic achievement, essay, letters of recommendation and community activities. In addition, at least one parent must be a property owner in Palos Verdes Estates or the original Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. Applications are available at pvha.org, PVHA office, 320 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, or in school college/guidance centers. Completed applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 15, 2020. For more information, contact Jim de Rosa at (310) 373-6721 or jim@pvha.org.
Palos Verdes Peninsula area restaurants offering take-out, online ordering, curbside pick-up/delivery
Avenue Italy – 31243 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 310-377-3940, avenueitaly.com.
Compagnon Wine Bistro – 335 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. Hrs: Tues.-Wed., 5-9 p.m.; Thurs., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m.; Fri., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Sunday, Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m. 424-342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.
Creme de la Crepe – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 145, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-0001, cremedelacrepe.com/rolling-hills-estate.
El Pollo Inka – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 201, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-3477, elpolloinkarhe.com.
Giorgio's Restaurant – 777 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs:11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-2600, giorgiositalianrestaurant.com.
Good Stuff Restaurant- 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. 310-544-8000, eatgoodstuff.com.
Great American Seafood- Golden Cove Center, 31224 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. Hrs: Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 310-750-6074, greatamericanseafoodmarket.com.
Lisa's Bon Appetit – 3535 Lomita Blvd., Suite C, Torrance. Hrs: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Deliveries: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 310-784-1070, lisasbonappetit.com.
Luna Rossa – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thur., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-0202, lunarossapv.com/Home.html.
Pho Hanna Restaurant- 55-B Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon-Sun., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-1227, phohanarollinghill.com/menus.
Rockefeller Redondo Beach – 1707 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. Restaurant Hrs: Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. 424-350-7862, eatrockefeller.com.
Rubio's Coastal Grill – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sat., 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun., 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 310-265-7718, rubios.com/restaurant-locations/california/rolling-hills-estates/rolling-hills.
The Original Red Onion – 736 Bart Earle Way, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-5660, originalredonion.com.
